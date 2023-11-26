Holliday, Totsie Lee



Totsie Lee Holliday, age 88, of Trotwood, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Visitation 10 am  11 am Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Livestream service begins at 11 am at www.houseofwheat.com Interment 9 am Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Dayton National Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral