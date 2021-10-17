journal-news logo
HOLLENSTEINER, Sue

HOLLENSTEINER (nee Audas), Sue Carol

Age 83, of Huber Heights, went home to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Sue was a branch manager for PPG Industries retiring

after 14 years of service. She was a longtime member of

Memorial Presbyterian Church and a current member of

Huber Heights First Baptist Church. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Mendle and Mary Audas; son, Jeff Jerome and step-son, Jim Hollensteiner. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bill; daughters, Deborah Kemper (Mark), and

Michelle Hollensteiner; step-daughters, Debra Haring (Tom) and Janice Cordell (Paul); 9 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren; also many loving cousins. Funeral Service will be 1:30 PM Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Marker & Heller

Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. Interment, Glen Haven

Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:30 PM until service time. A Special Thanks to the Caring staff at Danbury Senior Living Memory Care Center and to Day City Hospice whose care and support made a difficult journey easier.

