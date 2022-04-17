HOLLENKAMP, Dorothy

HOLLENKAMP



(nee Beck),



Dorothy Ann "Dottie"



Age 82 of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, due to a rare reaction to medication. Missed deeply by all who knew her, Dottie was preceded in death by her parents Herbert Leo Beck and Mary Emma Beck (nee Jones) of Cincinnati, her brother-in-law Wendel J. Maegley, and her ex-husband, Nicholas Charles Hollenkamp. Dottie is survived by her 2 sisters: Mary Moebius (AJ) and Marilyn Maegley (Harv Self); 5 children from her marriage: Anne Fehrman (Jeff), Nicholas C. Hollenkamp, Jr., M.D. (Natalie, nee Wilson), Bill Hollenkamp, Mary Frances Kramer (Rob), and Carol



Hollenkamp; 13 grandchildren: Jacob, Nicholas III, Nicole, Kate, Sarah, Joe, Hannah, Eric, Caroline, Abby, Karina, Sean and Tom; and many close nieces and nephews and their families. She also had two previous daughters-in-law: Kim (nee Koch) and Cathleen (nee Beatty).



Dottie Hollenkamp was born and raised in Cincinnati where she attended Seton Catholic High School and Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She moved to the Dayton area with her husband, Nick, in 1964 where they soon settled down in Centerville. Dottie embraced the busy life of an active wife, mother, and community member. As her children grew, Dottie eventually returned to her nursing profession in the 80's and spent 25 years as a registered nurse in the specialty clinics at Dayton Children's Hospital. Dottie made very close, lifelong friendships in both Cincinnati and Dayton and was active in various social and charitable groups throughout her life. In her retirement years she especially enjoyed her many social outings with family and friends, bridge games, watching Jeopardy, and of course her books, newspapers, and iPad. Dottie is an inspiration and a role model to all who knew her for many reasons, just a few of which are her kindness, diplomacy, integrity, inner strength, optimism, love of life, and real interest in others' happiness. For more about Dottie's life, visit



