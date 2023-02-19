HOLLAND,



Steven Warren



We are sad to announce the passing of Steven Warren Holland, age 81, on Friday September 2, 2022, at Bay Area hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. Steve was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 7, 1940, and permanently moved to Corpus Christi in 1964. He worked at Tesoro Oil Company for many years, and later worked for his son Jeff at J and M Remodeling. Steve's manners were that of a true southern gentleman, and he was just as charming as he was sweet. His favorite things were spending time with family and friends, and he was a hardworking man who would help anyone in need. Steve absolutely adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren! He and his brothers loved to take walks together on Bob Hall Pier, and he loved to dance, anytime, anywhere! He loved the ocean, and really enjoyed watching the fisherman reel in their catches. Steve was proceeded in death by his parents George and Ruth Holland; father and mother-in-law Tom and Marge Hudson; sisters Kathy Holland and Diane Ballard; brother Howard Holland; daughter Kimberly Atherton; son Chad Holland. Steve's memories will be cherished by ex-wife Jeannie Holland, siblings Hope and Robert Flora, Georgia Holland, Julie and Roger Mason, Joseph and Sylvia Holland, Jim and Sue Holland and Tim and Joyce Holland; children Jeff Holland (who sadly passed this January), Robin Holland-Bird, and Barry Holland; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as special FAMILY friend, Allen White. In lieu of gifts, please share a dance with your loved ones!!!

