Holland, Robert Francis



Holland, Robert Francis, 60, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2025 in his home. Robert was born February 29, 1964 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Cecil and Frances (Harville) Holland. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Margaret (Platero) Holland; two sisters, Carolyn Holland (Michael Carbary) and Mary Holland (Cinci Stowell); a stepsister, Ruthie (Hal) Long; cousins, Donald and Kenneth Holland and Margie Vanwinkle; two nephews, Marcos Carbary and Taylor Manuelito; and a niece, Makenna McIntosh. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Quentin and cousin, Ronald. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



