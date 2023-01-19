HOLLAND, Jeff



We are sad to announce the passing of Jeff Holland, at age 61, on Friday, January 13, 2023. Jeff was surrounded by loved ones and fought a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was the owner/operator of J and M Remodeling where he developed a tremendous clientele. Jeff was a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jeff loved the outdoors, grilling, yard work, sports, movies, and going to the races. Being born on Thanksgiving in 1961, it has always been his favorite holiday. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved watching his grandson open Christmas presents. Jeff and his sidekick (grandson) Huxley also loved spending time together outside riding around in his toy truck, playing, watching TV, and always looked forward to snack time together. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Holland; sister, Kimberly Atherton; and brother Chad Holland. Left behind to cherish Jeff's memories are his wife, Rana Holland; mother, Jeannie Holland; daughter, Haley Holland; and grandson, Huxley Holland, who adored his best friend "Bamps"; sister Robin Holland-Bird; and brother, Barry Holland. An upcoming celebration of life to be announced by his family.

