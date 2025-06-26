Holderman, Steven

Holderman Jr., Steven W.



Steven William Holderman Jr., age 41 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 22, 2025. He was born in Dayton on March 19, 1984, the son of Steven & Diana (Becker) Holderman. He worked at Fondriest, Prestige Power Washing and Strategies for Behavior Management. He enjoyed cooking, listening to music, playing guitar and watching movies. He mostly loved hanging out with his family and playing with his nephew Julian. He is survived by his mother Diana Holderman; brother Aaron Holderman; nephew Julian Holderman and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Steven Holderman Sr.; paternal grandparents Lynn & Delcie Holderman and maternal grandparents Donald & Gloria Becker. Steve was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 from 9:30 am  11:30 am at the Stillwater United Methodist Church, 6911 Frederick Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45414. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 am the church with Pastor Rob Ullmer officiating. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





