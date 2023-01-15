HOLDERMAN, Delcie

HOLDERMAN



(nee Spicer), Delcie Mae



Delcie Mae Holderman (nee Spicer) passed away peacefully at 7:56 am Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was surrounded by loving family all week and even enjoyed celebrating her 95th birthday 4 days ago.



She was being cared for by an amazing loving staff at Hospice of Dayton.



She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Tom) Schuster; son Tim (Teresa) Holderman; daughter-in-law Diana Holderman; grandchildren Emily (Mike) Forbes, Philip Recker, Angie (Jared) Nikolitch, Steve (Kristi) Daugherty and Family, Jimmy (Jinnifer) Daugherty and family, Steve Holderman, Shawn (Elizabeth) Holderman, Aaron (Amber) Holderman; great-grandchildren Drew Recker, Shawn Holderman Jr., Sophia Holderman, Harper Holderman, Julian Holderman and Hazel Holderman; sister Beatrice Duff and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded death in by her late husband Lynn Carl Holderman, her parents Dan and Jane Spicer, her daughters Paulette Bonnell and Leeanne Holderman, her son, Steve Holderman, her granddaughter Samantha Schuster and all of her siblings.



Delcie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a career at Philips Industries in upper management but family was always first. She was loved by many!!



A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, January 19th from 5-7pm at ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH. A funeral service will follow visitation and begin at 7:00 officiated by Pastor Mike Tuttle. A private burial will be held January 20th at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/. Condolences may be sent to the family at



