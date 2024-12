Holcomb, Joseph "Paul"



of Kettering Ohio passed away peacefully on December 4, 2024. His life is remembered as one of great giving to the community. There will be a celebration of life at Routsong Funeral Home in early 2025. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Kettering Medical Center or to the Dayton Art Institute. For the full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com