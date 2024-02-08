Holbrook, John



John W. Holbrook



70 Passed away Jan 20, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital in



Dayton, Ohio.



He is proceeded in death my brother George Holbrook sisters Janet Dixon ,Betty Thacker father William and mother Mary Holbrook. He is survived by sisters Mary Pratt of Portsmouth, Ohio, Sandra L of Florida, Sandra K of Englewood, Ohio on brother Millard of New Boston, Ohio . John leaves behind many nieces and nephews lots of friends at Brookhaven nursing home in Brookville, Ohio and Englewood Village Apts. in Englewood, Ohio. John was very patriotic and always shook hands with anyone in uniform. A comedian and always telling jokes. John loved going racing and being apart of the pit crew. John had a large collection of old war movies which he enjoyed watching. He was know has Uncle John to Cassi, Brian and Dylan.



John will be greatly missed by everyone. Celebration of life will be at a later date.



