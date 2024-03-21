Holbrook, Cherie Virginia



Cherie Virginia (Flower) Holbrook, age 85, passed away Sunday, March 17th, 2024, in Greenfield, Indiana. She was born July 30th, 1938, in Blackfork, Ohio to the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Yates) Flower.



Cherie is survived by her sons, Greg (Susan) Holbrook and Russ Holbrook; her daughter, Julie Holbrook (Allen Hillis); two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Eloise (Dave) Lewis.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Glenna Flower and her brother, Randy Flower.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, from 10-11AM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill, Ohio. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11AM with Pastor Linda Plumber officiating with a burial after at Bethel Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.



