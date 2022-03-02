HOLBROCK, Walter

Hamburger icon
HOLBROCK, Jr., Walter E.

Age 80, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on February 27, 2022, at University Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born on July 15, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Walter and Helen (Kraus) Holbrock. As a boy Walt spent a lot of time on his grandfather, Charlie Kraus' family farm. After high school, he proudly joined the U.S.

Navy and served from 1960 – 1964 and then moved back to Ross, OH, to raise a family and help maintain the family farm. Walt enjoyed spending time with the family playing Cornhole, riding quads, and other outdoor activities. Walt is survived by his life partner, Sharon Lanham and children, Brian (Sheila) Holbrock, and Pamela (Kevin) Muhs; grandchildren, Brandy (Travis) Rutherford, Zachary (Jennifer) Holbrock, and Justin (Kaitlyn Pacheco) Holbrock; four great-grandchildren; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was

preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of the donor's choice. Services will be held privately. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

