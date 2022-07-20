HOKE, George William



George William Hoke, age 73, of Abingdon, VA, born October 7, 1947, to the late George M. Hoke and Charlotte McKey Hoke, passed away unexpectedly at Johnston Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Hamilton; two sisters, Beth Pachin of Trotwood, Ohio and Carol Hoke of Westminster, Calif.; three brothers: Samuel Hoke of Englewood, Ohio; David Hoke of Brookville, Ohio; and Timothy Hoke of West Milton, Ohio.



Bill was a veteran of the United States Navy and an avid train fan, often traveling around the country for special excursions. He was a skilled musician playing guitar, bass, and banjo with a beautiful voice made for ballad singing. He retired from Johnston Memorial Hospital, Biomedical Department in 2015 after 35 years of service.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County Virginia C.C. Porter Animal Shelter, 27252 Porter Ln., Abingdon, VA 24211, or your local facility.



Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of George William Hoke is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

