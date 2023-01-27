HOGENDOORN, Jan W.



Age 84, of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Jan was born January 30, 1938, in The Netherlands to Jacobus and Agatha (Schagen) Hogendoorn. While there he enjoyed ice skating, skiing, playing soccer and hockey. He served two years in the dutch military as a radio communications specialist. After serving Jan started his career at NCR working alongside his father and uncle. In 1984, a promotion led him to move his family to the United States. After 35 years of dedicated service he retired. In retirement he enjoyed sailing, ballroom dancing and watching his grand kids play soccer. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Jan is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Anna Maria Hogendoorn; infant son, Ewoud Jan Hogendoorn; his parents; and his sister, Lenny Hogendoorn. He is survived by his son, Roland (Lynnee) Hogendoorn; grandchildren, Jonathan Rodriguez, Kalie, Alayna, Addison, and William Hogendoorn; and brother, Wouter (Gonnie) Hogendoorn. Family will greet friends Sunday, January 29 from 4:30pm-5:30pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Memorial Services beginning at 5:30pm. For those unable to attend, Jan's services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Memorial contributions may be made in Jan's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 6077 Far Hills Ave., Ste. 117, Dayton, OH 45459. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

