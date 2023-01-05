HOFSTADTER,



Louise Gantz



Louise Gantz Hofstadter, known as "Honey," to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Berkeley Square Retirement Center several weeks after celebrating her 99th birthday with family. She was born in Farmers City, Illinois, in November of 1923, to the late Parley and Ola (Felix) Gantz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, her parents, two sisters and a brother. Louise is survived by her four children: Susan Burns, Mary (Richard) Hileman, Karen (James) Dealy, James (Fran) Hofstadter, eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Louise grew up on a farm in Illinois during the depression. She graduated from a tiny country school then entered business college as WWII had begun. It was during this time she met and married Louis Hofstadter, who was a serviceman stationed at Chanute Field. The couple moved to the Hamilton area after the war ended. After having four children, Louise decided to enroll in college. In 1974, she graduated from Miami University and became a staff member of Butler County Mental Health Center. For 22 years she directed the child treatment program and received recognition area wide for her excellent work with children. During that time, she trained more child therapists than anyone else in Ohio, outside of university based psychiatric programs. After retirement at age 70, Louise renewed a former passion for art, and through her interest and hard work, she became a skilled watercolor painter of old rural scenes remembered from her childhood, such as old barns, farmhouses, covered bridges, and old schoolhouses. Louise had many friends and close relationships with family members. She loved to be needed. She was at her best when helping others and could always be counted on for support during a crisis or loss. Louise will be greatly missed by her family and many whose lives she impacted. A private memorial will be held in the spring of 2023. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com