HOFFMAN, Dorothy V.



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Dorothy was born March 6, 1929, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late Sylvester and Verna



(Sowards) Allen. In addition to her parents, she was also



preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John L.



Hoffman, in 2013; and by her daughter, Renva Kelzenberg. Dorothy retired from the Inland Div. of General Motors in 1983 with 36 years of service. She is survived by one daughter, Millie Lutz; one grandson, Jonathan Lutz; five great-grandchildren, Aleigha, Ethan, Emma, Cole and Mallory; and by two



sisters, Sandy Morris and S. Allen. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, (4/19) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Bud McKinney



officiating. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Dorothy to The Hospice of Dayton. To send a



special message to the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com