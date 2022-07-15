HOFELE, Donald

HOFELE, Sr., Donald W.



Age 88, of Kettering, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his Father Charles W. Hofele, Mother Marjory N. Locker and brother Charles A. Hofele. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 yrs., Kathleen (Garrett) Hofele, sons and daughters-in-law Bill and Kim Hofele, Kevin and Kathy Hofele, and sister Judy Ford. Grandchildren, Ben (wife Michelle) Hofele, Katie (husband Adam) Albaugh, Jonathon (wife Mona) and Matthew Francis, and Kristen Hofele. Great-grandchildren, Allison, Emma, Maggie, Kylee, Avery, Macie, and Aurelia. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Routsong Funeral Home of Kettering, Ohio. The family will have a visitation from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on July 18. 2022, and a Funeral Procession from Routsong Funeral Home Kettering to Valley View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Xenia, Ohio, for a graveside service on July 19, 2022. Those wishing to join the Funeral Procession should arrive between 10:15-10:30 AM, Routsong Funeral Home of Kettering, 2100 E. Stroop Road, 45429. The procession will be leaving at 10:40 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kettering Building Fund. The church is located at 3939 Swigart Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

