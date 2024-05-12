Hoertt, Dennis J



HOERTT, Dennis Joseph, age 80 of Port St. Lucie FL, passed away on May 6th, 2024. He was born in Dayton, OH., on April 6, 1944, the son of Horace and Rose (Burgedick) Hoertt who preceded him in death. Following graduation from Chaminade High School, Dennis was awarded a bachelor's degree and the Award of Excellence from the University of Dayton Department of Electrical Engineering, as well as a JD in Law from Northern Kentucky College. He was the epitome of a self-made man and was able to achieve multiple degrees while simultaneously working full time jobs and supporting his young family of four. Dennis' career started as an early pioneer of the semiconductor industry. He was able to leverage his technical aptitude with his legal expertise to revolutionize the manner that electronics are supplied to the United States Military. The resulting company, Micro-Mil, grew rapidly and provided first jobs to dozens of local high school students as well as a launching pad for the careers of numerous highly successful professionals. At the age of 38, Dennis sold Micro-mil, but continued his career as a Silicon Valley executive with leadership positions at Bell Industry and National Semiconductor. Although he lived and worked all over the country, in his heart, Dayton Ohio was always his home. Dennis shared his success and the gift of his valuable time with the local community, including as a member of the UD President's Club and appointment to the Board of Advisors, member of the Washington Township Zoning Commission, President of the Centerville School District Boosters club, several nominations to be the Dayton South Suburban Citizen of the year, and sponsorships of youth sports and art programs that are too numerous to be named. Dennis owned airplanes, hung out with Rock 'n' Roll stars, and took fishing trips to some of the world's most remote and exotic places. While he worked hard and played hard, his real life's joy was the love of his family. Never missing a grandson's T-ball game, a band performance, or any important event in life, Dennis' unconditional love and exceptional generosity toward his family will be his life's legacy. Through the good times and especially the challenging times, the memory of his unwavering support for his family will be an inspiration for generations to come, and these memories will ensure that he never truly leaves us. Through all his life's successes and accolades, none would have been possible without the person that Dennis described as the "Wind Beneath my Wings", his beloved wife of 60 years, Dr. Barbara Hoertt. "Barb & Denny" truly have had a life well lived and our family will treasure the many, many more years to come with Barb/Mom/Nana/Grandma/Great-Grandma. Dennis is proceeded in death by his sisters Kathleen Hoertt, Rosanne Rauch, Deborah Hoertt, Linda Fensel, and his brothers Douglas and Timothy Hoertt. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife Barbara Hoertt (Black), his sons and daughters-in-laws Patrick (Julie) Hoertt, Alan (Carrie) Hoertt, grandsons Jacob (Olivia), Andrew, Alexander, Samuel, Maxwell, and Joseph Hoertt as well as a soon to be 1st great grandson. Dennis is also survived by his brothers Gary (Carol) and Gregory (Susan) Hoertt and his sisters Christine (Allan) Stewart, Sheryll McClain, Lola Rogers and Mary Sears. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May17th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dayton. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



