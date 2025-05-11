Hoefflin, Reynold C.



Reynold C. Hoefflin, Beavercreek Attorney, died May 2, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Mr. Hoefflin was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 9, 1935, to Carl F. Hoefflin and Louella (Shewell) Hoefflin. Mr. Hoefflin attended the Toledo Public Schools and graduated from Waite High School in 1953. He received his B.A. from Otterbein College in 1957, and his J.D. from Ohio Northern University College of Law in 1960.



Mr. Hoefflin served as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney of Coshocton County, Ohio, for 1961. He entered into the Practice of Law in Greene County, Ohio, in January, 1962. In November of that year he was elected Greene County Judge and served in that position for six years. In 1968 he was elected Greene County Prosecuting Attorney and served in that capacity for four years. Mr. Hoefflin served in the Ohio National Guard. Mr. Hoefflin was a member of the Greene County Bar Association and the Ohio Bar Association. Mr. Hoefflin was elected President of the Greene County Bar Association for the year 1970. Mr. Hoefflin was active in civic affairs, having served as President of the Beavercreek Jaycees, President of the Beavercreek Counsel of Churches, President of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce and President of the Beavercreek Lions Club. He was a member of the Richard Montgomery Chapter of the SAR. He was one of the original members of the Committee of Eleven, the organization responsible for the incorporation of the City of Beavercreek. He was an active member of Group Interaction and served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Mr. Hoefflin served as a member of the choir at Christ Episcopal Church of Xenia, Ohio, and served as Clerk of the Vestry. He later sang in the choir at St. George's Episcopal Church on Far Hills Avenue, Montgomery County, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Melvin Hoefflin, and his sister, Doris M. Cornwell. Mr. Hoefflin is survived by his son, Geoffrey B. Hoefflin and his wife, Jodi (Schockman) Hoefflin, and their children, Geoffrey Bradford Hoefflin II and Alexandria R. Hoefflin, all of Sarasota, Florida. Mr. Hoefflin is also survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Hoefflin) Kerwin and her husband, William Kerwin, and their children, Quinn Kerwin and Ruby Kerwin, all of Seattle, Washington.



His final resting place will be Beavercreek Township Cemetery. Arr. By Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel.



