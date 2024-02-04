Hoeffel, James Donald "Jim"



James Donald Hoeffel, age 87 of Centerville, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024. He was born August 19, 1936 in Defiance, Ohio the son of the late Harlan and Evelyn Hoeffel. Jim graduated from Defiance High School and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and his master's degree from the Ohio State University in Electrical Engineering. He worked in his field for 53 years at DEPCO, Systems Research Laboratory and later for the University of Dayton Research Institute. Jim was a member of the IEEE, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He loved his work and held 7 patents in Electrical Engineering. Being a man of many hobbies Jim held a HAM Radio License, enjoyed Radio Controlled Airplanes, held a fascination for Astronomy, and was a marksman who enjoyed pistol target shooting at the Green County Fish and Game. He loved to keep moving and enjoyed running, hiking, and mountain climbing. On his many vacations to the mountains Jim had climbed Mt. Rainier and Grand Teton 3 times. He had a thirst for knowledge and liked to read and learn about new things. Jim was happiest spending time with his family, traveling with his wife, and sharing his activities with his loved ones. He will be missed. He is preceded in death by his parents. James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Hoeffel; daughters, Kimberly S. (Anthony) Creona, and Lesa A. (late Mark) Dillman; sons, Jeffrey A. (Amy) Hoeffel, and Douglas J. (Michel) Hoeffel; grandchildren, Bradford (Jessica) Hoeffel, Erik Hoeffel, Alexis Creona, Danielle Hoeffel, Katherine Dillman, Sarah Creona, James Dillman, and Jack Dillman; great-grandchild, Annika Hoeffel; sister, Mary Jo (Robert) Manzuk; brother, Martin (Sue) Hoeffel; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held later. In memory of our loved one, contributions may be made to the James D. Hoeffel Scholarship Fund at the University of Dayton to help local students in the field of Electrical Engineering at https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/43744/donations/new. Checks can be made payable to the University of Dayton, with James D. Hoeffel Scholarship in the memo line, and sent to UD Advancement, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7056. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com