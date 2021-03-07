X

HODGE, Nobrie

HODGE (Birdsong), Nobrie

Departed this life on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. She was a resident of Dayton, OH, most of her life and attended Roosevelt High School. She was raised in Bethel Church of God in Christ where she accepted Christ at an early age. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Edwanna, parents, Charles and Anna Birdsong, two brothers and three sisters. Survivors include four sons, Anthony, Wayne, Dewon and

Derrick; two sisters, Lois and Yvonne. She leaves to cherish her memories, three grandsons, Stephen, Marcus and Paul Jr.; one granddaughter, Biaunka; ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 1120 Germantown St. Funeral services will

follow at 11 AM with Reverend James Willis Jr. officiating

Interment Dayton National Cemetery.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

