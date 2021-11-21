HODAPP, Marvin L.



Age 93, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2021, in



Kettering, OH.



He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 9, 1928. He was a long-time Beavercreek resident and lived at One Lincoln Park Independent Living since 2014. He graduated from Stivers High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Navy 1948 – 1952



during the Korean War. He was the owner of Xenia Locker as well as United Home Food



Distributors. Marvin enjoyed golf and played in two Pro-Am Golf Tournaments. He was a great fan of Ohio State Football, Duke Basketball and the Reds.



He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Dorothy Hodapp, his wife Mary, his daughter Sue Ann



Hodapp, siblings Donald and Kenneth Hodapp, Lenora Beatty and Claire Hood.



He is survived by 3 children, Douglas (Diane) Hodapp, Lynn (Hobert) Curtis and Debra (Kevin) George; his grandchildren, Michael (Liz) Hodapp, Timothy (Lauren) Hodapp, Laura



(Andrew) Hall, Christopher (Amanda) Hodapp, Chad (Tia)



Curtis, Lindsay (Chris) Fake, Brian (Jessica) George and Olivia George; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his



sister Pricilla Gaynor; sister-in-law Carol Hodapp; and many



nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear



companion, Charlotte Bradstreet.



He will be missed by his family and his friends at One Lincoln Park. His family would like to thank the staff at One Lincoln Park, Buckeye Home Health Care, ProMedica Hospice and



Private Care Plus for their compassionate care of Marvin.



Services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. Viewing will be on Tuesday,



November 23rd from 10am to 12noon with a Service and



Military Honors immediately following. Burial will be at



Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Honor Flight of Dayton or to Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com