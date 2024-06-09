Hock, Myrtle



Age 82 of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024. Memorial Services will held Thursday, June 13 at 11:00AM with Fr. Eugene Contandino officiating. A reception will follow the service to allow family to greet friends. Myrtle is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald "Gerry" Hock; parents, Harold and Ellen (Howard) Perry; and sisters, Ella Sue Perry and Lois Lee Hochman. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynn (Mike) Brannon, and Perry (Kim) Hock; grandson, Kevin Hock, and numerous extended family. Myrtle may have left this world, but her spirit and legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. For complete obituary and to express fond remembrances and sympathies, please visit www.routsong.com.



