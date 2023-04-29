Hobbs, Velma



Velma J. Hobbs, age 90, of Fairborn, passed away, peacefully, Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born June 15, 1932, the daughter of Joseph Szabo and Anna (Yaky) Szabo in Dayton, OH.



Velma was a proud member of her beloved church Mary Help of Christians, where she was a member of the church choir for over 55 years. In addition, Velma was an honored soloist who spent every day practicing her art of song; a honored member of the Daughters of Isabella for over 51 years, dedicated to helping the people of the church and surrounding community.



Velma was afflicted with the disease of Alzheimer's. An unforgiving disease that took so much. A disease that took her memory, her ability to speak, sing and walk but also kept her from knowing of the horrors of our present society. Mom was devastated by 9/11 but was comforted by the flag and a country that stood together in the fight for the preservation of this great nation.



Velma served as an election poll worker and presiding judge where she spent every election for over 50 years making sure that the election laws and procedures were strictly adhered to.



Velma acted as a substitute secretary for Principal Ron McDermott Fairborn City Schools. Velma also worked as a secretary for the United Methodist Church in Fairborn.



Velma was kind, strong willed, loving and extremely attentive, especially to the grandchildren that she and her loving husband Pat helped raise Brian, Christina Hill, and Casey Hobbs. She found joy in attending all the sporting and band events of all her children and grandchildren. She was proud of each and every one of her family's successes and accomplishments. Velma will be lovingly missed.



She is preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband of 60 years, H Patrick Hobbs. Her beautiful daughter Judith (Judy) Lovejoy; son-in-law Timothy Lovejoy; her loving sisters Veronica (Keith) Owens, Mary Ann (Bob) Planner, Frances (Ralph) Leslie, Rosie (Gene) Shockey and eldest sister Helen Szabo. Brothers Jacob (Jack) Sepeck and Steve Sepeck; great grandson Liam Hobbs; best friend and choir mate Pat (Patricia) Mascarella.



She is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver Teresa (Teri) Hobbs, her future son-in-law and caregiver Raymond (Dr Ray) Dysas, her grandchildren Christina (Zach) Hill Norman, great grandchildren Zoey and Brooklyn Norman; grandson Brian (Kelsey) Hill, great grandchildren Raylee, Layla and Thomas Patrick Hill; granddaughter Casey (Nick) Hobbs Nevius + 1; Her daughter Patricia (Wilson "Duke") Dillmore, grandson Cody Dillmore; son Joseph (Diana "Dee Dee") Hobbs, grandson Joseph "Joey" (Brenda) Hobbs , great granddaughter Jocelyn Hobbs; granddaughter Sarah (Josh) Chrum, great grandchildren Leslie and Levi Chrum. Her eldest grandson Adam Lovejoy, Amy Lovejoy, great grandchildren Nick Lovejoy, Courtney (Philip Stamas) Lovejoy, great great granddaughter Amelia Stamas;



Grandson Jacob (Tina) Lovejoy, great grandchildren Nate, Shane and Holly Lovejoy.



A Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Mary Help of Christians, 954 N. Maple Avenue, Fairborn, OH 45324, Father Ambrose, Celebrant. Burial to follow at Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Velma and Pat Hobbs memorial scholarship fund for Carroll High School. Condolences can be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com

