Hoban, Margaret

Hoban (Schrighte), Margaret M. "Peg"



Margaret "Peg" Hoban (nee Schrichte) of Cincinnati, Ohio formally of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday March 25, 2023 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John E. Hoban whom she married August 12, 1950. Loving mother of Patrick (Julie) Hoban, Michael (Anne) Hoban and Terrence Hoban. Loving grandmother of Mackenzie (Malorie) Hoban and Katherine (Sean) Keating. Cherished great grandmother of Mason Hoban, Molly Hoban and Kelly Keating. Peg was the daughter of the late Stanley and Margaret Schrichte. She was the dear sister of JoAnn Haemmerle and sister-in-law of the late James Haemmerle and the late Ann Gibbs. Peg grew up in Hamilton, Ohio attending St. Peter's Grade School and Notre Dame High School. She studied at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati where she earned her registered nursing degree. Before children Peg was a nurse at General Electric Medical Center in Evendale. She stopped working for 18 years to raise her three boys and then went back into nursing at Drake Memorial Hospital, where she was the primary assessment nurse. She was a compassionate, faith based, independent woman who handled her life with grace, caring and generosity. She loved a good game of bridge and had many great friends. She was proud to be a founding member of St. Bartholomew Church, where she was very involved for the next 50 plus years. Above all she loved her family. Visitation at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, 45231 on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com

