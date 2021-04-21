HIXON, Oris "Bill"



Age 95, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on April 18th, at Hospice of Cincinnati. Bill was born on July 23, 1925, in Celina, Ohio, the son of Beatrice and Oris E. Hixon. He was preceded in death by Helen, (née Wright), his beloved wife of 58 years. He is survived by his daughter, Susan R. von Lehman and her husband, John of Cincinnati. Bill was a WWII veteran and



Purple Heart recipient, having been on the last ship to be torpedoed in the Pacific Theater. He was employed for more than forty years by The Standard Register Company in Dayton, Ohio. He is deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.



Private funeral services were held by the family.



