Hittle, Jacquelyn

Jacquelyn Hittle, passed away at age 82 on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born October 24, 1941 in Detroit, MI to Henry and Jean Peters. She is survived by her son Matthew and wife Danielle; son Steven; grandchildren Dillon, Ethan, Isabella, Leely, Oliver, Ryan and Andrew; siblings David Peters, Barb Peters, Miki Welch, Pat Crabtree and Carole Haupt. She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald, son Michael and brother Richard Peters.



A 1959 graduate of Lincoln High School in Warren, MI, Jacquie went on to earn a BS from Western Michigan in 1964 and earned a Master of Education from Wright State University in 1989. Jacquie and Ron moved from Michigan to Kettering in 1968 into the house where they would raise their 3 boys, create beautiful award-winning gardens, and live the remainder of their days. She was a committed elementary teacher at Ascension Catholic School and spent decades showing young students how "science is fun!" She always thought of others over herself. Jacquie's other passions included playing tennis, crafting, gardening and being a wonderful grandma.



Family and friends and all those whose lives were touched by Jacquie are invited to the Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, at 10:30 am on Friday, December 15th for a funeral mass. The mass will be followed by a reception where we can reminisce, grieve, and share memories of her many contributions to our community. Please make memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, to furnish books to Ascension School at www.tinyurl.com/jacquie-ascension. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com.



