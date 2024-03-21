Hitt, Donald R.



Donald R. Hitt, age 93 of Ross, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Donald was born in Higgens Port, Ohio on April 15, 1930 to George Hitt and Rena (Morman) Hitt and was raised in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union for many years as well as the Millville Avenue Church of God. Donald was a member of the Military Police for the United States Army and drove a truck for Kroger for over 30 years. He enjoyed camping, travelling, and spending time with his family. Donald is survived by his son, Thomas Hitt; daughter, Tammie (Tim) Wingerberg; step- daughters, Leisha (Arthur) Workman, Betty (Dan) Paul, Pam (Mike) Burge and Eva Denise Sulfridge; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Novella Hitt; three brothers, Everett, Richard and Howard Hitt; five sisters, Jennie Lou Applegate, Edna Sparks, Juanita Hamm, Georgia Kegley and Nelly Gantley; and daughter-in-law, Mary Hitt. Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Jones officiating. The family would like to invite family and friends back to the Millville Avenue Church of God immediately following the graveside service for a dinner in Donald's honor.



