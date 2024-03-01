Hissong, Rodney

Hissong Jr., Rodney Richard "Rick"



Rodney Richard "Rick" Hissong Jr. age 74 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1967. Rick was a Vietnam veteran having proudly served in the U.S. Army. He served as an Englewood Police officer prior to his disability and later retired from GM/Inland Vandalia. Rick was a longtime member of Crestview Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and was very involved in the ministries of sharing the love of Jesus. Despite his disability, he enjoyed life to the fullest and was an inspiration to so many people of all ages. He fought a good fight and was welcomed by the Lord saying, "Well done my good & faithful servant," Matthew 25:23. He is survived by his wife: Gloria "Jean" (Coburn) Hissong, children: Sonja (Harry) Furman, Jeffrey (Melissa) Melson, Richard (Tammy) Melson, grandchildren: James (Shanda), Calvin (Jordan), Anthony (Brandi), Stephanie, Jonathan (Marissa), Hannah and Matthew, great grandchildren: Channing, Camden, Kinslee and Joseph, sisters: Linda Heath, Rita (Kevin) Raynor, Beth (Bill) Deeter, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Rodney Richard and Elizabeth Anna (Mancz) Hissong Sr and several grandchildren in heaven. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Crestview Baptist Church (6600 Salem Ave., Clayton) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment with military honors will be held privately at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church or to Paralyzed Veterans of America. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



