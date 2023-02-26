Hinshaw, Mary McNier /

McNIER / HINSHAW, Mary Jane



Went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on February 21, 2023. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God and a founding member of the Northside Church of God. She was employed for 50 years at Mercy Medical Center and after retirement was employed by the Northside Church of God. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 18 years, Walter (Bud) Hinshaw; son Victor (Mary) McNier; grandaughter Amanda McNier and stepsons Thomas Hinshaw and Timothy (wife Shelly) Hinshaw. Preceded in death by her husband Albert (Sonny) McNier; parents Cyrus and Pearl Ballentine; brother Frank D. Ballentine and half-sister Jesse W. Duffey. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 12:30pm at the Northside Church of God. Funeral service is immediately following at 1:30pm. The burial to follow in Rosehill Burial Park. Donations may be made to the Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Rd Springfield, Ohio 45502. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME

