Hinkel, Allan Dean



Allan was born in Hamilton, OH to Edith (nee Davis) and Franklin M. Hinkel on October 19, 1936. He married Delia Narvaez on April 30, 1966, proudly served in the United States Navy and Army National Guard, retiring from the National Guard in 1991. Allan worked at Fisher Body in Fairfield and retired from GM in the early 1990s. He and Delia loved to travel, particularly up to Amish Country. Allan enjoyed going to the Dayton Air Force Museum and any antique tractor shows particularly John Deere.



He is the beloved husband of the late Delia (nee Narvaez) Hinkel; devoted father of Lisa (Bill) Serraino; cherished grandfather of Aaron (Scarlett Watkins) Serraino, Derek Serraino, Autumn Serraino, and great-grandfather of Oliver and Stella Serraino; dear brother of Larry (Barbara) Hinkel and the late Franklin "Mick" Hinkel, III.



A visitation for Allan will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am.

