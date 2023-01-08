HINEGARDNER, William Dee "Bill"



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 31, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on September 5, 1939, to the late William Edward and Opal (Laing) Hinegardner in Lima, Ohio. Bill was employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a Civil Servant and Engineer Supervisor for numerous years before he retired. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, woodworking, and reading. Most importantly, Bill enjoyed spending his time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years: Doris M. (Werling) Hinegardner, daughters: Kathy (Don Smith) Jordan of Colorado, Lori (Bob) Steinbrunner of Zanesfield, son: Todd (Tammy) Hinegardner of Clayton, brother: Dick (Martha) Hinegardner, sisters-in-law: Carol (Jerry Grose) Hume, Lois Cook, Rita (Bill) Hubbard, Sue Hinegardner, and Pat Hinegardner, grandchildren: Benjamin Gapinski, Lauren Kent, Eric Penrod, Alison Kwiat, Jill Kopechek, Kyle Hinegardner, Christian Hinegardner, and Shawn Hinegardner, 13 great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers: Don and Dan Hinegardner. The family will not be having any services for Bill at this time. A Graveside Service will take place at the convenience of the family at New Carlisle Cemetery in New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montana Wildlife Federation, (616 Helena Ave #207, Helena, MT 59601) or to the Dayton Metro Library, (215 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402), in his memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

