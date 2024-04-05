Hinds, Robert David "Dave"



Robert David Hinds, 71, a man of strong faith, went to his everlasting Home early Easter morning, March 31, 2024. Dave was born in Middletown, Ohio to Robert E. Hinds and Patricia (Hall) Hinds. He grew up in beautiful Chautauqua, Ohio on the Great Miami River, working there as a teen in the park. After graduating from Miami University of Ohio, Dave spent his career at the Ohio Department of Transportation. He married JeanMarie Schmeichel in 1994 and they moved to Appleton in 2004. Dave was proud to serve three years on the Wisconsin Governor's Transportation Safety Advisory Board.



Dave was caring and generous. In retirement, he volunteered with Outagamie County as a driver and mentor. Dave was also strong-willed and intelligent. After three years of urging, in 2014 he was instrumental in getting the Wisconsin state legislature to approve an optional "In God We Trust" license plate. Dave loved many things in life, such as going to concerts and movies, casino trips and eating out with friends. He traveled to all fifty states and many countries abroad, including a cruise to Scandinavia in 2009 that spent two days touring St. Petersburg, Russia. He adored his beloved dog Holly for 16 years.



Dave will be very deeply missed by his wife, his son from his first marriage Chris Hinds, his brother Tim Hinds, his brothers-in-law Steve (Lynn) Schmeichel and Jeff (Martha) Schmeichel, his godson Matthew Schmeichel Jr., nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.



The funeral service will be held at First English Lutheran Church, 6331 North Ballard Road in Appleton at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024. A time for visitation along with refreshments will begin at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Riverside Cemetery to follow the service. Pastor Ryan Eikenbary will preside.



"What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com