Hinderer, Gerhard J. "Gary"



Gerhard "Gary" J. Hinderer, a dedicated family man, proud veteran, and passionate craftsman, passed away peacefully at Forest Glen Health Campus on Monday, April 14th, 2025, at the age of 97. Born on June 28th, 1927, in Goeppingen, Germany, Gerhard dedicated his life to his family, work, and community. He spent his professional career at Ohio Bell, where he was a valued employee for many years. Gerhard proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marines, embodying the values of honor and service throughout his life. Gerhard was a 32nd degree Master Mason, recently honored for being a 75-year member. His commitment to the Mason community was further demonstrated through his involvement as a Shriner. Beyond his professional and organizational commitments, Gerhard had a profound love for woodworking, creating intricate pieces with stained glass, and gardening, with a special affinity for growing tomatoes. Every summer, Gerhard and his beloved family would retreat to their camp on Lake Superior. These cherished moments by the lake were filled with warmth, laughter, and lasting memories with family and friends. Gerhard is survived by his loving sons Ken (Deb) Hinderer, Tom (Kay) Hinderer, Douglas (Marilyn) Hinderer, & David (Vickie) Hinderer. He also leaves behind his dear sister Elizabeth Hower and sister in law Sarah Pierson along with numerous grandchildren, including Ross (Samantha) Hinderer, Christian (Julia) Hinderer, Amanda (Todd) Wolf, Crystal (Thomas) Steiger, Amanda (Eric) Downing, Anna Hinderer, Laura Hinderer, Brandon (Alexis Steinmetz) Elmore, Beda (Seth Kennedy) Hinderer, Boris (Kristin Conroy) Hinderer, Clint Hinderer, Halley Hinderer, and Summer (Bradley) Baker. Gerhard was preceded in death by his parents George & Anna (Seng) Hinderer, his beloved spouse of 68 years Beda Hinderer, and his brothers-in-law Bernard Hower, Ronnie & Royce (Shirley)Pierson, sister-in-law Donna (Gordon) Robare. A visitation will be held at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home in Springfield, Ohio, on Thursday, April 24th, 2025, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm. Interment to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Gerhard's legacy is carried on through his family and the countless lives he touched. His memory will forever be cherished by all who knew him. Memorial Contributions may be made in his honor to the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com