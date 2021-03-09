HIMES, Scott Eugene



Scott Eugene Himes, born in Dayton, OH, on Oct. 20, 1958. Passed in Washington State, March 4, 2021.



Scott is preceded in death by a sister, Nicole Fisher and step-father, Marvin Fisher.



Scott is survived by son, Chris and daughter, Briana; mother, Patricia Fisher of Vandalia, OH; brothers, John of Tipp City, OH; and Richard of Hereford, AZ; and many friends.



Scott graduated from Vandalia Butler in 1977, moved West, and had a long career in Gaming. He loved his Family and building and flying RC Planes and fishing.

