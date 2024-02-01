Hilsmier, Dottie L.



Dottie Hilsmier, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 23rd, 2024. Born December 26th, 1945, Dottie led a challenging yet passionate life. She built a successful career in the travel industry and later founded Dottie's Bar & Grille.



In 1998, she married Thomas Hilsmier, her true love. Dottie is survived by her devoted husband, her four children; Stephen, Gary, Joanne, and Melanie, as well as over twelve cherished grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her genuine compassion touched many lives, and she will be deeply missed.



A celebration of her life will be held at Community Christian Church on February 3rd at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TheOneWayFarm.org.





