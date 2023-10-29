Hillard, James Arnold



James A. Hillard, 83, Born September 4th, 1940, Died October 26th, 2023 Born in Cincinnati, Ohio. Raised in Jackson County, Kentucky. Son of Tom and Nicey Mae (Black) Hillard. He retired from Navistar after 32 years and owned and operated Hillard Auto Sales from 1979- 2018, first on Columbus Avenue and then in Donnelsville. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary, their daughter Lisa (Dwight) Stump, son David (Cindy) Hillard, grandchildren, Lindsey (Joe) Whyde, Andy (Tessa) Stump, Laura Hillard, and Jen Hillard, and 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, including Kaye and Lowana whom he thought of as sisters. He was preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Davis, brothers, Oval Hillard, Troy Hillard, and Ray Hillard. Jim loved his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids, lighting up each time they came to visit. He loved a celebration when they would all be together. Jim was an avid car lover and loved to drag race anywhere and anytime. His knowledge of cars far exceeded any book or classroom. He would have people worldwide call or come for advice on how to build a race engine. He built race engines for many people. He was known as "Mr. Pontiac" by many and owned a wide array of Pontiacs over the years. He and David were published in several racing magazines. He loved his Jackson County home and the people from there and talked of them often, reliving the old days. A visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 31st. The service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 1st. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





