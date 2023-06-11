Hillard, David Alan



age 76, formerly of Wilmington, OH, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. David was born on Valentine's Day in 1947 to Velma (Whitt) and Claude Hillard. He graduated from Clinton-Massie High School where he was a standout athlete in both baseball and basketball. David served in the Marine Corps before earning his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration from Morehead State University. As a specialist in international finance and trade with the U.S Small Business Administration, David traveled the world helping foreign countries buy American-made products. He retired in 1998 as a Regional Director of the U.S. Export Assistance Center based in New Orleans, his favorite city in the world, home to his favorite music and foods! David is survived by his daughter, Shannon Hillard and son-in-law, Jesse Gaither; granddaughters, Jaden and Willa; Mother, Velma Hillard, (who turns 100 on June 23rd this year), and other extended family. David will be remembered as a talented gardener, a lover of science fiction, a writer, a Viking, and a Modern-Day Gentleman, who could never pass up a sale on giant inflatable yard decorations. His extensive collection of ornate key chains from around the world is a testament to his many travels and will continue to grow as his family carries on his tradition of finding magic wherever they go. The family would like to thank the care staff of both Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, and Otterbein Senior Life in Lebanon for the compassionate care they provided David over the last year. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Clinton-Massie Boosters Club: C-M BOOSTERS CLUB, P.O. BOX 236 CLARKSVILLE, OH 45113. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

