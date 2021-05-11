HILLARD, Carol Jean



(Sept. 2, 1936 – April 14, 2021)



Carol Jean Hillard, née McCloskey, died on April 14, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Carol was born on September 2, 1936, to Louise and Charles McCloskey in Dayton, Ohio.



Carol graduated from St. Joseph's Commercial High School in 1954 and married Jerry Alfred Hillard on August 27, 1955.



Carol was a wife, mother, and homemaker, later in life working as an Administrative



Assistant and in retail at department stores in Simi Valley and Dayton.



Carol loved to cook and bake, and always had a well-stocked kitchen full of the latest gadgets and small appliances. She loved to garden, bowl, quilt, and embroider.



Carol is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Butch McCloskey. She is survived by her sons Jerry Jr. (Joyce) and Mark (Julie); sisters Dorie Harleman and Sharon (Mike) Hebert; brother Thomas (Eilene) McCloskey; and her beloved dog Molly. She leaves behind three grandsons; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; with nieces,



nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews from both sides of the McCloskey/Hillard family.



Carol and Jerry will be buried together at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona; 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024, on May 12, 2021, at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Hospice of the Valley; 1610 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014.



www.Hansenmortuary.com