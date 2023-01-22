HILL, William Gordon



08/10/1922 - 12/31/2022



Dad was born August 10, 1922, in Clay County, Kentucky. He moved to Hamilton, Ohio, as a boy, and remained there until 2005 when he moved to Sarasota, Florida. There he remained until his death.



Dad joined the U.S. Navy during World War II, and soon saw heavy active duty in Australia on the USS Bonefish. After the war, he came back to Hamilton, where he began working for General Motors Fisher Body. There he met and married his first wife, Josephine Yordy. They had four children: Jennifer, Rebecca, William and Richard.



That marriage ended after 10 years. Dad then started a new family in Hamilton with Ethel Walsh and her two children, Kathleen and John Walsh. Predeceasing Dad are his son, Bill, granddaughter Allison Clayback, wife Ethel and step-son John Walsh. After Ethel's death, Dad moved to Sarasota, Florida, where his son, Richard Hill, and daughter KeiReea Suhli (f/k/a Rebecca Hill) lived. He made friends golfing and cruising, and traveled for many years.



In 2022, Dad was interviewed for the World War II Veterans Museum. Here is a link to that video interview:



https://www.ww2online.org/view/william-hill



In honor of his 100th birthday, his children from both marriages celebrated with friends and extended family in Sarasota. He laughed, he danced, he talked with everyone at the celebration. The gathering resumed the next day with the Walsh contingent for several more hours.



Some four months later, Dad passed away following surgery for a broken hip.



He did not want a funeral. He will be buried next to his wife, Ethel, in Hamilton.



Anyone moved to make a donation in his name may consider The World War II Veterans Museum.



Survived by children Jennifer Hill, KeiReea Suhli, Richard Hill, step-daughter Kathleen Walsh, daughter-in-law Martha Estrada, and cousin Howard Wilson and wife Elaine.



--Jennifer Hill