HILL, Katherine Elaine



Age 65, of Monroe, passed away May 6, 2021, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born May 24, 1955, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Walter Lewis Hill and Florence Elizabeth



(Crawford) Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Debra Copher. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, at the College Corner Cemetery.