HIGHLEY, Ruby Alice



Ruby Alice Highley, age 99, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born July 16, 1923, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Kelly and Cora (Wells) Trimble. Ruby worked for three years at Armco while her husband, Vernon was in the service and then was a homemaker. She belonged to the Breiel Blvd. First Church of God where she had been active in one of the Circles. Ruby enjoyed bowling as a young woman. She loved puzzles and cards. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Highley; daughter, Verna Highley-Fordyce; three sisters, and a brother. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Rita Tibbs; son, Vernon R. Highley; two grandsons, Benjamin (wife,Tiffany) Highley and Peter (wife, Kathryn) Highley; nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Butch Fordyce. A visitation will be held from 1:00-1:20 pm on Monday, February 20, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 1:20 pm with Pastor Adam Profitt officiating at Breitenbach Anderson



Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044.


