Higgins, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Robert Higgins, 91 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on March 22, 2023 at The Urbana Place. Robert retired as MSGT with the 178th Ohio Air National Guard with 33 years of service. He is survived by his wife Carol of 51 years; children, Ronald (Jaina), Rick and Cathleen Entler and daughter-in-law, Paulette Gleason. He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Gleason. Robert is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no services, per his request, he will be cremated and laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Walter & Lewis Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Walter & Lewis Funeral Home

642 South Main Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.walterfunerals.com

