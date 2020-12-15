HIGGINS, Mary C.



Mary C. Higgins, 35, of Springfield, passed away December 11, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 5, 1985, the daughter of William and Tamera Hughes. Mary enjoyed doing a lot of different things, but most recently she was doing some abstract painting. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Hines; maternal grandfather, Charles Hinkle; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Florence Hughes.



Survivors include her parents, William and Tamera Hughes; children, Hannah Higgins, Evan Higgins, Genesis Robinson and John Robinson; maternal grandparents, Richard and Loretta Hinkle Johnson; brothers, Jim Hughes and Joe Hughes; many cousins, aunts and uncles including aunt, Susan Anderson. Services to honor Mary will be Wednesday at 1:00PM in the



Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Friends and family may call from Noon until time of services at 1:00PM.



