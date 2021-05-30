HIGGINS, Evelyn Louise



Age 102, passed away on May 24, 2021. She was born on



September 10, 1918, in Dover, New Hampshire to Walter and Evelyn Black. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Higgins, her parents, and



sisters Dorothea Meredith,



Lillian Jacobs and Margaret Black. Evelyn is survived by her daughters Terri (Robert) Murdock and Wendy (Thomas) Karth; her grandchildren, Tim (Amy) Frick, Stephen (Emily) Karth, Andrew (Lynnette) Karth and Tyler Karth. She was also thrilled to have two great-grandchildren, Samantha and Benjamin Karth, children of



Andrew and Lynnette Karth. Evelyn grew up in Winthrop, Massachusetts, in a large family home just a block from the ocean. Her love of the water never left her. She graduated from Chandler's Business School in Boston and spent the war years working at Harvard University. After the war, Evelyn and Alan married and moved to Ohio where she would spend the rest of her life. She came to love the friendliness of the



Midwest, but never lost her New England values of fierce



independence, thrift and self-determination. Evelyn was very devoted to her family and diligent about maintaining a well-run home. She loved to cook and made most of her family's bread. She took child-rearing seriously, sharing her passions with her daughters for music, art, swimming and a healthy



diet, which of course included dark chocolate! She loved art and filled her home with favorite paintings, especially those painted by her husband, Alan. Eventually, she was hired by the library at the Dayton Art Institute. She retired from there after 20 years of service. In retirement, Evelyn delighted in



tutoring children in area schools. She particularly enjoyed helping foreign students living in our area, teaching in the English as a Second Language program. She was honored to be the volunteer of the year for Kettering Schools. Evelyn was a fierce competitor and an avid bridge player. She also loved to travel and continued to take international trips into her eighties. She was particularly fond of the Art Trek trips that were sponsored by the Dayton Art Institute. Evelyn's family would like to thank The Carlyle House for the excellent care that they provided for almost three years. Their expertise,



patience and understanding makes this facility an unparalleled resource for the elderly and dementia afflicted patients in our region. Also Hospice of Dayton provided very skilled, yet tender care, during Evelyn's final days. A sincere thank you to all of the nurses and case workers involved. A funeral and celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a later date at



Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville, Ohio. If desired, please make any donation, in Evelyn's memory, to Epiphany. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

