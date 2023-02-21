HICKS, Lola

HICKS (Jackson),



Lola May



Aug. 16, 1925 - Feb. 16, 2023



Kettering --- Age 97, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Marlette, MI, and married her high school sweetheart Rex Hicks in 1946. They spent their golden years in Kettering, OH, and enjoyed 71 years of marriage. Lola and Rex raised five wonderful children: Cynthia (Randall) Livengood; Claudia (Walter) Carrell; Greg (Pam) Hicks; David (Kristina) Hicks; and Charlotte (Bill) Gray. She was preceded in death by husband Rex, daughter Claudia, and eight siblings. Lola was beautiful inside and out, and an inspiration to many. She had a heart for missions, led a weekly prayer meeting for missionaries around the world and was a prayer warrior for many people, especially her 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 24, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Rd., Centerville, OH. Family and friends will gather for fellowship from 1-2pm, with Celebration of Life beginning at 2pm. Memorial gifts can be made to the Missions Ministry at Fairhaven Church, or Hospice of Dayton.

