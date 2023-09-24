Hickman, Roberta

Hickman, Roberta

born November 1, 1930 in Winder, Georgia. She passed on September 17, 2023. She leaves 4 children Frances, Jacqueline, Jonathan, and Cynthia. Funeral Mass will be held 11AM, Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton, Oh 45417. Viewing 9-11AM. Family will receive friends from 10-11AM. (H.H. Roberts Mortuary)

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

