HICKEY, ALBERT

HICKEY III, Albert F.



We lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Albert F. Hickey III, age 80, of Beavercreek, OH, on October 21, 2021.



He was preceded in death by his father Albert Hickey II, his mother Loneta Hickey, and his brother James Hickey.



He will be deeply missed by his wife of 57 years Jean Hickey; his sons Albert IV, David (wife Nym), Matthew (wife Kasey), and Daniel Hickey (wife Maria); his grandchildren Dayna, Jayme, Neko, Noah, Mila, Ben, and Henry; his brothers: Pat (wife Phyllie), Ted (wife Lindy), Tom (wife Edna), and sister



Janet Gaier; sister-in-law Debbie Hickey; and numerous



extended family members and friends.



He was a proud graduate of Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton.



Al was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and held many leadership positions over the years. He was the Past State Deputy of Ohio Knights of Columbus; a Former Vice



Supreme Master of Hennipin Province (OH and MI); a current member of Rev. J. Daniel Schuh Council of Beavercreek; a Past Grand Knight of Marian Council; a Former District Deputy of Star District; Past President of Dayton Chapter; Current Member Bishop Ford Assembly; and Past Faithful Navigator Fr. Kuhlman Assembly.



He was also a proud member of The Knight of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem where he received the Papal Order under the Holy See. He was knighted by



Cardinal Bernadine in 1988.



He was Past President of the Dayton Sierra Club and also a Former Member of Dayton Catholic Charities Board of Directors.



Al was beloved by all that knew him. He was an avid reader and could be counted on to share his book reports of the latest novel by authors such as Lee Child, Michael Connelly, or John Grisham with family and friends on Facebook. Over the course of several decades Al developed what we believe to be one of the most impressive Fontini nativity scenes in Ohio consisting of over 1000 pieces. He always looked forward to ending his days drinking a glass of wine with his wife Jean while relaxing on their pergola. Perhaps most of all, he enjoyed playing with his grandchildren who looked up to their



beloved Papa.



The family will receive friends Thursday, October 28th from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980



Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio. Mass will be celebrated on



Friday, October 29th at 11:00 am at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairground Rd, Xenia.

