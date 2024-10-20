HETZEL, John Malcom Jr.



John Malcolm Hetzel JR., age 66, of Centerville, Ohio passed away at Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren County on October 16, 2024. He is survived by his loving wife Annette Hetzel, Children; Christian and Elizabeth (Izzy) Hetzel, and many aunts and uncles on the Denman and Hetzel side. John is preceded in death by his Parents; Roxie Elizabeth Denman, John Malcolm Hetzel and Sister; Deborah Huff. John was born in Wiesbaden, Germany during his father's time serving there for the Army. He spent time living in Elon, North Carolina before moving to Dayton, Ohio. In 2001 John started his own company. Government Specialty Products supply eye shields and aluminized accessories. He truly loved the fire service. John loved his family, he was an amazing husband and dad. His love for family was shared with Annette's side as well. John passed due to a massive heart attack. He will be missed by all those who knew, and loved him. A visitation for John will be held Monday, October 21, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Rev. Kenny Garrett will be officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jeremiahtree.org a worthy cause! To share a special memory of John with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com



