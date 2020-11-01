HESS, Nancy Jean



(March 27, 1936 -



October 28, 2020)



The family of Nancy J. Hess (Furrey), age 84, of Centerville, is saddened to announce her sudden passing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, but is comforted with the knowledge that she is home with the Lord she worshipped with all her heart.



Nancy graduated from Roosevelt High School and then earned her teaching certificate from Otterbein University. She taught second grade before devoting her life to her family. Nancy will be remembered for her faith, generosity, kindness, giving nature and giant heart that touched the lives of everyone she met, and for being a shining light in the various communities and churches she served. She was deeply loved not only by her family but also by an uncountable number of friends and was well known for remembering and sending cards for seemingly every important event in the lives of every member of her family and every friend she ever made.



Nancy's joy and happiness in life was her family: her beloved husband of an amazing 63 years, Paul of Centerville, Ohio; her children that she was so proud of, Paul Hess of Dublin, Ohio, and Shari Hess of Salt Lake City, Utah; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she adored dearly, Paul, Kathryn,



Michael, Nicole, Benjamin, Matthew, Madelyn and Charlie; her incredible sister, Joyce Conner; her wonderful sister-in-law, Dee Furrey; her many special nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members that she loved; and all her dear friends that were like family to her. Her family is blessed and will forever treasure the memories of who she was and how she selflessly gave of herself.



Welcoming Nancy into the Gates of Heaven were family members who preceded her in death and who she was deeply missing, including her parents, Wilson and Ethel Furrey; brother, Gerald Furrey; sister, Judy Shroyer; and brother-in-law, James Conner.



A private memorial service for family, friends and congregation will be held at noon on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, West Carrollton, Ohio, Pastor Phil Hohulin presiding. The service will be live-streamed on the Grace Lutheran Church YouTube Channel. After the service, she will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery in Kettering. In lieu of visitation, her family will hold a Celebration of Nancy's Life next Spring near her birthday.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 410 E. Pease Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.



